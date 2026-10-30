Adidas reports record €7.25 billion quarter as apparel sales jump 19% and profit outlook rises

Strong sportswear demand and direct-to-consumer sales lifted Adidas’s third-quarter earnings, although a €200 million US tariff refund contributed materially to its margin improvement.

Adidas recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue and operating profit in the three months to September 30, 2026, prompting the German sportswear group to raise its full-year earnings forecast.

Revenue increased 9% to €7.25 billion, or 7% on a currency-neutral basis, while operating profit climbed 37% to €1.01 billion.

Apparel Outpaces Footwear

Apparel revenue grew 19% in currency-neutral terms, led by Originals, football, running and training products. Football shirts and fan merchandise benefited from the 2026 FIFA World Cup and new club-kit launches.

Footwear revenue was flat as Adidas limited wholesale shipments amid elevated inventories and discounting, particularly in Europe.

Direct-to-consumer sales increased 17%, including 18% growth in e-commerce, while wholesale revenue rose just 2%.

Regional performance diverged. Currency-neutral sales increased 13% in Greater China, 12% in North America and 16% in Latin America, but declined 4% in Europe.

Tariff Refund Lifts Margins

Gross margin improved by 2.5 percentage points to 54.3%, supported by stronger full-price sales and approximately €200 million in US tariff refunds.

The refund means the margin improvement cannot be attributed entirely to recurring operational gains.

Operating margin reached 13.9%, up from 11.1%, while net income from continuing operations increased 48% to €711 million.

Full-Year Profit Forecast Raised

During January–September, Adidas generated €20.59 billion in revenue, up 10%, with apparel sales increasing 28% currency-neutral.

Inventories stood at €5.74 billion at quarter-end. The company now forecasts full-year currency-neutral revenue growth of 9–10% and operating profit of approximately €2.5 billion, compared with its previous €2.3 billion projection.

Adidas also plans to reinvest approximately €100 million during the fourth quarter.

For apparel and textile suppliers, stronger sportswear demand contrasts with weak footwear wholesale conditions.

The next indicators are fourth-quarter orders, European inventory clearance and whether underlying margins remain resilient without further tariff refunds.