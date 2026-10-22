Algae-Based black pigment wins TIME recognition as sustainable textile printing advances

Living Ink Technologies’ carbon-negative Algae Black pigment is gaining commercial traction, offering apparel and textile manufacturers a bio-based alternative to petroleum-derived black colourants.

Colorado-based Living Ink Technologies has secured a place on TIME magazine’s Best Inventions of 2026 list for Algae Black, a renewable pigment manufactured from algae and biological waste.

Recognised in the Sustainability category, the innovation is already being used by brands including Patagonia, New Balance and Stella McCartney, demonstrating growing commercial interest in fossil-free colouration technologies.

Turning Biological Waste into Industrial Pigment

Developed by co-founders Scott Fulbright and Stevan Albers, Algae Black converts underutilised agricultural and industrial biomass, including discarded algae and brewery yeast, into high-performance black pigment.

The process uses thermal conversion and refining to produce a carbon-rich colourant capable of replacing conventional petroleum-derived carbon black. Living Ink reports that a life-cycle assessment conducted with Colorado State University established a carbon footprint of −4.16 kg CO₂-equivalent per kilogram of pigment under assessed production conditions. This figure applies to the pigment, not necessarily the finished printed textile.

From Runway Fashion to Commercial Printing

Algae Black has already appeared in Stella McCartney runway collections, footwear, printed textiles and packaging.The pigment also powers Living Ink’s Algae Ink range, including water-based screen-printing formulations designed for cotton and cotton-blend garments.

The company says its technology works with existing printing equipment, reducing the need for expensive machinery modifications.Commercial expansion has extended beyond textiles. In March 2026, Living Ink and ACTEGA introduced a UV flexographic ink incorporating Algae Black, subsequently used for Waiākea beverage labels.

Scaling Bio-Based Colouration

For textile printing and finishing companies, the technology offers an opportunity to reduce dependence on fossil-derived pigment inputs without fundamentally changing established printing processes. However, wider adoption will depend on competitive pricing, reliable pigment supply, shade consistency, wash fastness and independently documented environmental performance.

The technology is currently focused on black pigmentation rather than replacing the broader range of textile dyes.

The next commercial milestone will be demonstrating consistent performance, competitive costs and verified carbon benefits at industrial production scale.