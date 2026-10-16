Create2Inspire 2026 6th Student Design Competition by TEXtalks celebrates Pakistan’s rising fashion talent

Hafiza Sidra Tul Muntaha of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology claims top honours as aspiring designers impress an industry jury from Sapphire Retail Limited and ETHNC.

Pakistan’s next generation of fashion designers took centre stage at the 6th Create2Inspire Student Design Competition 2026, organised by TEXtalks International at the Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore. Bringing together emerging talent from universities across Pakistan, the competition celebrated creativity, innovation, craftsmanship and the growing potential of the country’s fashion industry.

Held alongside the 9th Inspiring Change International Conference on Textiles, Create2Inspire provided a platform for aspiring designers to transform their creative visions into runway collections while gaining valuable exposure to leading professionals from Pakistan’s fashion and retail industry.

The highlight of the event was a captivating fashion ramp walk, where young designers presented their creations, reflecting fresh perspectives on contemporary fashion, artistic expression and innovative design. The competition reinforced the importance of connecting academic creativity with industry expertise and encouraging young talent to shape the future of Pakistan’s fashion landscape.

Young Designers Take the Spotlight

Following the competition, Hafiza Sidra Tul Muntaha of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT), Lahore, secured first position, earning the top honour at Create2Inspire 2026.

Fatima Ali of National Textile University (NTU), Faisalabad, claimed second position.



Zain Ali of the University of Kamalia secured third position, completing an impressive lineup of emerging design talent.

The winners represented the creative strength of Pakistan’s educational institutions and the promising future of a new generation determined to establish its place in the fashion industry.

Industry Leaders Bring Expertise to the Jury

A distinguished jury comprising professionals from two prominent names in Pakistan’s fashion and retail sector, Sapphire Retail Limited and ETHNC, played an important role in evaluating the participants and recognising outstanding talent.

Representing Sapphire Retail Limited, the jury included:

Haroon Khadim , General Manager Business Transformation

, General Manager Business Transformation Aimel Afzal

Hassan Kamran

The ETHNC jury comprised:

Ahmar Ali , Head Eastern Boutique

, Head Eastern Boutique Fazal Waqar , Head Product Development

, Head Product Development Shahbaz, Fashion Designer

Their participation added an important industry dimension to the competition, connecting student designers with professionals experienced in fashion retail, product development and commercial innovation.

The involvement of Sapphire Retail Limited and ETHNC also highlighted the growing importance of collaboration between educational institutions and fashion businesses in identifying, encouraging and nurturing the next generation of designers.

Bridging the Gap Between Education and Industry

Beyond celebrating individual achievements, Create2Inspire 2026 demonstrated the value of creating meaningful opportunities for talented students to engage with the professional fashion world.

With participation from universities and design institutions across Pakistan, the competition encouraged fresh thinking, experimentation and the exploration of sustainable fashion as a form of artistic expression.

Through initiatives such as Create2Inspire, TEXtalks International continues to promote stronger connections between academia and industry, providing young designers with the visibility, recognition and encouragement needed to pursue their creative ambitions.

Inspiring the Future of Pakistani Fashion

As the fashion industry evolves in response to changing consumer preferences, sustainability expectations and emerging technologies, platforms such as Create2Inspire are increasingly relevant in preparing young professionals for tomorrow’s challenges.

The 2026 edition was more than a design competition. It was a celebration of imagination, ambition and the extraordinary potential of Pakistan’s emerging creative community.

With inspiring designs, talented winners and the active involvement of leading fashion industry professionals, Create2Inspire 2026 delivered a powerful message: the future of Pakistani fashion belongs to those who dare to create, innovate and inspire.