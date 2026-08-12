Fibre52 targets bangladesh dyehouses with neutral-pH cotton pretreatment

The drop-in system promises lower thermal demand without new machinery, making it particularly relevant to mills facing gas shortages, steam constraints and pressure to cut wet-processing emissions.

Fibre52 is expanding commercial adoption of its patented neutral-pH cotton pretreatment technology in Bangladesh, positioning the process as a lower-energy alternative to conventional caustic scouring and bleaching. The system operates at 60–75°C and around pH 6.5–7, compared with conventional preparation commonly running at 90–100°C, and can be used on existing exhaust machinery without additional capital equipment.

Energy savings address Bangladesh’s gas constraint

Fibre52 says its commercial programmes typically deliver 20–40% lower energy consumption and around 15% lower steam use. The company’s broader technical literature claims water and energy reductions of up to 50%, depending on the process configuration. These figures are company-reported and should be validated under individual mill conditions.

The lower temperature is particularly relevant in Bangladesh, where weak gas pressure can restrict boiler output and reduce dyehouse utilisation. Fibre52 argues that reducing pretreatment heat demand can free existing steam capacity for additional production and lower dependence on more expensive alternative fuels.

Caustic soda removed from pretreatment

The chemistry eliminates caustic soda from the pretreatment stage while retaining hydrogen-peroxide-based options. Fibre52 says the gentler process reduces fibre damage and process weight loss, while preserving softness and strength. The system has been validated for knits, towels and cold-pad-batch dyeing; trials are continuing in continuous processing, denim and nonwovens.

Bangladesh mills already using the technology include Echotex and Fabrica, according to Fibre52. The company says it has conducted more market production in Bangladesh than in any other country.

Archroma provides a route to scale

In December 2025, Archroma became Fibre52’s exclusive global distributor, integrating the technology into its SUPER SYSTEMS+ portfolio. Combined with AVITERA SE reactive dyes, Archroma claims the bleach-and-dye system can reduce water use and CO₂ emissions by up to 50%.

For mills, the strongest commercial argument is retrofit economics: measurable savings without replacing dyeing machinery. The next test is independent mill-level data on litres of water, kilograms of steam, energy cost, processing time, shade reproducibility and fabric yield per kilogram of finished fabric.