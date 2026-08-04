Heimtextil expands Bed, Bath & Living with new ‘Comfort & Connect’ area

Heimtextil is expanding its product range for Bed, Bath & Living in a targeted manner: ‘Comfort & Connect‘ is creating a new meeting place in the foyer of Hall 5.1 for high-quality bed, bath and lifestyle collections. Following on from ‘Sleep & Meet‘, this is now the second area where Heimtextil is further refining its offering for exhibitors and buyers. The new area brings together established brands, high-profile returning exhibitors and international buyers in a central location with easy access.

Already confirmed are Auskin Europe, Essenza Home, Formesse, Hermann Biederlack, Ibena Textilwerke, Sprügel Hometex, Stuco and Zoeppritz. Several companies are returning to Heimtextil after a lengthy break from exhibiting. ‘With ‘Comfort & Connect‘, we are creating a compact offering with short distances for our target groups. The demand confirms that, particularly in economically challenging times, the industry values an internationally oriented platform with a clear focus. Exhibitors benefit from high visibility, buyers from direct access to these suppliers – and we look forward to continuing to grow together with the industry,” says Margit Herberth, Director of Heimtextil.

‘Comfort & Connect‘ is aimed at specialist retailers – particularly bedding retailers – decision-makers from the hospitality and contract furnishing sectors, and international buyers. The range includes bed and bath textiles, decorative cushions and home accessories. Its central location in the foyer of Hall 5.1 ensures easy access to the other sections of Bed, Bath & Living in Halls 5.0 and 5.1, and Smart Bedding in Hall 4.0.

‘Sleep & Meet‘ is back with the trade association Matratzen-Industrie e. V.

In the direct vicinity, in Hall 4.0, the spotlight is on the Smart Bedding product group. Together with the trade association Matratzen-Industrie, Heimtextil is once again presenting the ‘Sleep & Meet’ area. Numerous well-known brands from the mattress sector, such as Auping Germany, Bettwaren Stendebach, Dormiente, the EuroComfort Group with Badenia, Brinkhaus, Lück and Schlaraffia, f.a.n. frankenstolz with Heinrich Häussling and Centa Star, as well as Hüsler Nest, Paar Matratzenfabrik and Schwarzwald Schlafsysteme, have already confirmed their participation. This area complements the range of products and services relating to sleep comfort and sleep systems and creates further opportunities for the retail sector.