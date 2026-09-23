Italian Textile Machinery at Titas 2026: Strategic partnership and tailor-made solutions for the Taiwanese market

The excellence and innovative capabilities of Italian textile machinery technology are coming to Taipei for TITAS 2026 (Taiwan International Textile & Garment Machinery Show), the leading event for the island’s textile industry and the wider Asian region, scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 October 2026. Italy’s presence at this key event reflects its commitment to strengthening a long-standing and strategic relationship with a local manufacturing industry that has always placed great emphasis on quality and technological research.

The Taiwanese market is undergoing a period of profound transformation and evolution. Following a period of global adjustment, the beginning of 2026 saw an extraordinary and vigorous turnaround in exports by Italian machinery manufacturers to the island. This strong sign of renewed momentum confirms that Taiwan’s textile industry is actively seeking reliable technology partners to support its plans for recovery and modernization.

The strength of Italian technologies lies in their ability to adapt with exceptional flexibility to the most sophisticated requirements. In Taiwan, where production has historically been concentrated in the upstream stages of the textile supply chain, Italian spinning solutions continue to account for by far the largest share of local interest, alongside solid demand for finishing machinery and related accessories. This concentration confirms that the flexibility and high degree of customization offered by Italian technology are among the differentiating factors most highly valued by Taiwanese manufacturers, who need to diversify their production and develop high value-added market niches.

“The strong increase in Taiwanese demand recorded at the beginning of this year demonstrates the central role played by our technological solutions. In a landscape where operational flexibility and environmental sustainability have become essential requirements for competitiveness, Italian companies are coming to TITAS not merely as machinery suppliers, but as genuine technology partners. We are ready to support Taiwanese manufacturers with highly customized technologies capable of combining maximum resource efficiency with outstanding quality in the final product.” — Marco Salvadè, President of ACIMIT

The Italian companies exhibiting in the Italian Pavilion are: COLOR SERVICE, CORINO, CROSTA, DANITECH, FADIS, FERRARO, L.A.I.P., LAFER, POZZI LEOPOLDO, REGGIANI MACCHINE, TEXERA.