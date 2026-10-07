ITMF survey shows modest textile recovery as weak demand persists

September’s survey points to improving sentiment, but subdued orders and rising costs continue to constrain the global textile industry.

The International Textile Manufacturers Federation’s 40th Global Textile Industry Survey recorded a business-situation balance of −23 percentage points, showing modest improvement while remaining negative. Conducted September 21–29, 2026, the survey found six-month expectations at +19 points, although 46% of respondents anticipated no change.

Improvement follows July’s setback

The previous survey, conducted July 14–22, recorded a business-situation balance of −26 points, following −17 points in May. July’s six-month expectations stood at +14 points, while order intake registered −27 points. September therefore brought improvement in both current sentiment and expectations, without restoring positive global business conditions.

These balances describe survey responses rather than percentage changes in production or revenue. July’s results, for example, showed 10% reporting good conditions, 53% satisfactory conditions and 37% bad conditions.

South Asia turns positive

South Asia recorded a September business-situation balance of +13 points, compared with −3 points in July. Africa was also positive at +9 points. North and Central America remained weakest at −56 points.

Fibre producers were the only positive industry segment at +17 points, while spinners stood at −33 points and finishers at −42 points.

Orders remain subdued

September order intake edged up to −24 points. Average order backlogs stood at 2.3 months and capacity utilisation at 71%. July had also recorded a 2.3-month backlog and 71% utilisation, suggesting limited movement in these operating indicators despite stronger sentiment.

Weak demand concerned 56% of September respondents, followed by raw-material prices at 42% and energy prices at 41%. Responses to US tariffs included diversifying into other markets, automation and efficiency investment, and absorbing additional costs.

Looking ahead, stronger expectations will need to translate into sustained orders and higher utilisation. For Pakistani manufacturers, South Asia’s positive balance offers regional encouragement, but it does not establish a Pakistan-specific recovery.