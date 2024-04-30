James Heal at Techtextil 2024

James Heal is the market leader in the design, development and manufacture of precision textile testing instruments, test materials and consumables, providing global servicing and calibration support.



They work in markets as diverse as apparel, sportswear, outdoor wear, furnishings, automotive and industrial. Trusted by leading brands, retailers, manufacturers and laboratories in over 70 countries; since 1872 they’ve been on a mission to improve every aspect of materials testing, so our customers and their customers can achieve consistent and accurate results, every time. Over the last 140 years, they’ve developed a deep understanding of the applications, operating conditions and requirements of customers worldwide – from independent testing laboratories and test houses, to fabric suppliers, manufacturers, brands and retailers. Using their knowledge and expertise, we consistently set the industry standard through product innovation and technology, with customer and user needs – present and future – driving technological advancements.

Last week at Techtextil the James Heal team witnessed fantastic success. Making many valuable new contacts, having a lot of insightful meetings and demos on their stand, everyone enjoyed the show.



Being so very busy for all 4 days, it was a pleasure for the James Heal team to be exhibiting in the fantastic Messe Frankfurt GmbH halls.