KARL MAYER redefines warp preparation with high-performance solutions at ITMA ASIA 2026

At ITMA ASIA 2026, KARL MAYER will demonstrate its expertise in processing staple fibers during warp preparation and will return to where this technology belongs: the Weaving Hall, at Booth 3/A24.

The focus here will be on the latest-generation WARPDIRECT direct warping machine, featuring various yarn tensioners, as well as the sophisticated HSB Size Box – the centerpiece of the innovative PROSIZE sizing machine.

Both technologies are aimed specifically at manufacturers of high-quality goods in the commodity sector.

“Our machines produce warp beams of the highest quality with high process efficiency. This offers particular advantages to textile manufacturers who are focused on generating real added value in a highly competitive market.“

Enzo Paoli, President of the Warp Preparation Business Unit at KARL MAYER

WARPDIRECT: With the highest speed to precision warp beams

Since its launch at the end of last year, the WARPDIRECT 2.0 has already been successfully deployed worldwide. Its performance is particularly valued in India, but also in China and Europe.

Its strengths include identical warping lengths for all warp beams and high production output. In practice, warping speeds of up to 1,200 m/min are achieved.

In addition, the current machine version stands out thanks to an upgrade to the press roll system. The change from hydraulic to electric operation reduces maintenance requirements while ensuring precise warping quality. In combination with an optimal yarn depositing device, this results in completely cylindrical beams with precise yarn arrangement.

Additional features enhance ease of use and process reliability, including:

Smart-Riet for automatic reed adjustment to the warping parameters

Yarn- and lap-protecting kick-back function

Automatic uncrossing function for re-establishment of the thread arrangement immediately after start-up

Four yarn tensioners, many possibilities

KARL MAYER demonstrates just how flexibly the WARPDIRECT can be adapted to different yarns and applications by showcasing various yarn tensioning systems on a parallel creel. The following will be presented:

The yarn tensioner OPTOGUARD with optical yarn monitoring system as the ideal solution for highly efficient warping of staple fiber yarns from the V-creel.

The electronic tension system YTC 2000 with yarn tension control as standard in the denim sector, are now also suitable for other applications following an upgrade.

The universal double disc-type yarn tensioner ISOTENS suitable for a wide range of materials, from filament yarn to silk, featuring a new yarn break shut-off mechanism.

The disc-type yarn tensioner MEGATENS for coarse and technical yarns, also featuring a new yarn break shut-off mechanism.