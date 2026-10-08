Nike, Patagonia and Lululemon join new alliance to tackle textile microfiber pollution

The initiative shifts microfiber action upstream—from consumer washing toward fabric design, manufacturing processes and mill-level filtration.

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has launched the Microfiber Action Alliance (MAA) with Nike, Patagonia, Under Armour, lululemon, Cotopaxi and REI Co-op to accelerate practical solutions for reducing fibre pollution across textile supply chains. The initiative was announced on October 6, 2026.

The alliance will focus on converting years of microfiber research into interventions that brands and suppliers can deploy at scale, while sharing findings across the wider industry.

Pollution moves upstream

Microfibers are released not only when consumers wash and wear garments but also during textile manufacturing. TNC notes that both synthetic and natural fibres can contribute: cotton and wool fragments, for example, may carry dyes, softeners and finishing chemicals into waterways. Some estimates cited by TNC attribute more than 30% of ocean microplastics to microfibers.

This makes mills an important intervention point.

TNC identifies three immediate solution areas: filtration technology in textile factories; materials and garment designs engineered to shed fewer fibres; and manufacturing-process changes that reduce fibre loss. The organisation says available interventions could collectively reduce apparel-related microfiber pollution substantially while producing co-benefits including water and cost savings.

From testing to implementation

The MAA will complement rather than replace The Microfibre Consortium (TMC), which has concentrated on testing methodologies, science and industry tools. The new alliance is intended to help brands apply that knowledge within their own supply chains and build evidence around what works commercially.

Nike says the programme will also support standardised testing approaches, while Under Armour argues that low-shedding construction should become an engineering parameter considered during product design rather than measured only at the end.

Supplier takeaway

For textile mills, microfiber performance could increasingly join carbon, water, chemicals and traceability in buyer sourcing requirements. Competitive suppliers should begin mapping fibre-loss points across spinning, knitting, weaving, dyeing and finishing; evaluating wastewater filtration; and generating comparable shedding data.

The next important development will be whether major brands translate MAA participation into common supplier specifications, testing thresholds and investment requirements—which could turn microfiber control from a sustainability pilot into a mainstream textile-quality parameter.