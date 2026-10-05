Pakistan’s cotton arrival growth slows to 5.39%, raising supply concerns for mills

Late-September inflows fell below last year’s pace, weakening expectations of a stronger domestic crop.

Pakistan’s cotton arrivals reached 3.208 million bales by September 30, 2026, up 5.39% year on year, according to Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association data reported by Business Recorder. The total exceeded last year’s 3.044 million bales by approximately 164,000 bales, but the recovery has lost momentum as weather, pests and contamination threaten further gains.

September inflows weaken

Arrivals during the September 16–30 fortnight were approximately 819,000 bales, compared with 1.04 million in the corresponding period last year—a decline of about 21%. Cumulative arrivals therefore remain higher, while the latest fortnight points to deteriorating momentum.

Cotton Ginners Forum chairman Ehsanul Haq attributed the slowdown partly to above-normal temperatures causing bolls to open earlier. He said favourable early-season conditions had initially supported expectations of a 10–15% production increase. Actual late-September arrivals also missed an anticipated 1.1 million bales.

These figures measure cotton reaching ginning factories; they do not establish the final harvest.

Punjab and Sindh retain modest gains

Punjab recorded 1.215 million bales, up 6.91%, while the reported Sindh total reached 1.993 million, up 4.48%. Together, these figures reconcile with the national total.

By September 30, textile mills had purchased approximately 2.727 million bales and exporters 96,600 bales. Around 385,000 bales remained available for sale, with 459 ginning factories operating, according to figures reported by The Standard.

Quality risks complicate procurement

Industry officials have flagged pest attacks and lint contamination alongside weather risks. These concerns affect the usable quality of domestic supply as well as its volume. Haq also highlighted differing Punjab figures from PCGA and the provincial Crop Reporting Service, underscoring the need to distinguish recorded arrivals from crop estimates.

The next fortnightly report will test whether September’s slowdown persists. For Pakistan’s spinning mills and exporters, the immediate procurement challenge is securing consistent-quality cotton while assessing import requirements and protecting margins against changes in raw-material costs.