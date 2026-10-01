Rieter names Daniel Lippuner CEO as Barmag integration enters critical phase

Former Saurer chief Daniel Lippuner will take over Rieter as the Swiss machinery group integrates Barmag, restructures operations and builds a broader natural- and man-made-fibre technology platform.

Swiss textile-machinery group Rieter has appointed Daniel Lippuner as chief executive officer from November 1, 2026, replacing Thomas Oetterli, who will step down as CEO on October 31 and relinquish the chairmanship of the board. Carl Illi will serve as interim chairman until Rieter’s annual general meeting on April 14, 2027.

Oetterli has led Rieter since March 2023 and became chairman in 2024. The company says separating the CEO and chairman roles had been planned since he took office.

Textile machinery veteran takes control

Lippuner brings direct sector experience. He previously served as CEO of Saurer Group and headed Oerlikon Textile Components, giving him exposure to spinning machinery, yarn processing and textile components. He is also chairman and co-owner of Heberlein Technology, maintaining close links with the man-made-fibre industry.

That background is particularly relevant after Rieter’s acquisition of Barmag in February 2026, which expanded the company from short-staple spinning into filament yarn, man-made fibres and nonwovens.

A larger group, but difficult economics

Rieter generated CHF576.7 million in first-half 2026 sales, up 72% largely because of Barmag consolidation, while order intake reached CHF554.1 million and the order backlog stood at around CHF760 million. However, operating EBIT was negative CHF6.3 million and the group reported a CHF54.9 million net loss. Rieter still expects 2026 sales of CHF1.3–1.5 billion and an operating EBIT margin of 0–3%.

Automation remains the strategic bet

Rieter’s longer-term strategy centres on automation, digitalisation and a fully automated spinning mill targeted for ITMA 2027, alongside at least CHF20 million of expected Barmag integration synergies by the end of 2028.

Lippuner therefore inherits more than a leadership transition. His immediate task is to turn Rieter’s expanded technology portfolio into profitable growth while machinery investment remains cautious. For spinning mills, the key signal will be whether Rieter can combine short-staple, filament and automation technologies into commercially integrated solutions with measurable labour, energy and productivity gains.