Shein agrees to $100 million US settlement as regulatory pressure and delivery complaints mount

The fast-fashion retailer faces mounting compliance costs in the US and Europe, weakening the economics of its low-price, cross-border e-commerce model.

Fast-fashion giant Shein has agreed to pay $100 million to settle a US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation into delivery delays and customer complaints, Reuters reported on October 23, 2026.

The reported settlement represents approximately 44% of Shein’s second-quarter profit, adding another financial burden as the Singapore-headquartered retailer confronts higher import costs, regulatory investigations and slowing growth.

More Than 12,000 Consumer Complaints

According to FTC records reviewed by Reuters, consumers submitted more than 12,000 complaints involving purchases exceeding $11 million between January 2020 and June 2026.

Some customers reported packages marked as delivered that never arrived, alongside unresolved customer-service complaints.

Reuters could not independently establish the validity or eventual resolution of those complaints.

Shein confirmed reaching a constructive outcome with the FTC but did not disclose the settlement terms. The regulator declined to comment.

European Costs Threaten Low-Price Model

The settlement comes amid increasing pressure on Shein’s cross-border business.

Following its September 1 listing in Hong Kong, Shein’s shares have declined approximately 22% from their initial offering price.

Meanwhile, European import charges are eroding the retailer’s competitive advantage.

The EU’s existing €3 charge on low-value e-commerce shipments will be supplemented by a further €2 handling fee from November 1, bringing the total to €5 per separate customs code, according to Reuters.

Jefferies analysts also reported that Shein’s app downloads across ten markets declined 42% year on year in September.

A More Expensive Business Model

Shein faces a separate European Commission investigation concerning marketplace practices, including illegal products. France also imposed a €150 million penalty in 2025 over cookie-related privacy violations.

CEO Sky Xu has outlined plans to develop higher-priced brands to support profitability.

For apparel suppliers, these developments could increase pressure on product costs, delivery reliability and compliance documentation.

The next indicators will be the FTC’s formal settlement terms, November’s European import charges and Shein’s ability to protect margins while adjusting its pricing and fulfilment strategies.