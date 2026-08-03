Sustainability becomes a management tool at the CHT Group

The 2025 Sustainability Report documents measurable progress in climate protection, transparency, and social responsibility

In fiscal year 2025, the CHT Group further established sustainability as an integral part of its corporate management. The latest 2025 Sustainability Report shows how environmental, economic, and social goals are increasingly being made measurable and integrated into processes, decisions, and product development.

A major success for the Group was the award of the German Sustainability Award 2026 in the product category to the innovative PIGMENTURA dyeing process. The technology combines resource conservation with tangible customer benefits and underscores the CHT Group’s innovative strength.

Independent assessments also confirm the company’s sustainable development: With an EcoVadis rating of 81 points and Gold status, the CHT Group ranks among the top five percent of companies in its industry worldwide. In addition, it was awarded “Best Managed Company 2026” as part of a program organized by Deloitte Private, UBS, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, and the Federation of German Industries (BDI).

A key focus was on further developing sustainability management. By aligning its reporting with the requirements of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), the CHT Group is enhancing the transparency and comparability of its sustainability performance.

Similarly, in 2025, a global climate risk and water risk analysis was conducted for all CHT sites worldwide, and measures were identified to further reduce these risks.

At the same time, concrete climate protection measures were implemented. These include the switch to renewable electricity at the sites in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Shanghai, as well as the investment in the company’s own photovoltaic system in Torreón. These measures are complemented by projects such as the biomass-based heating system at the Dußlingen site.

To ensure greater transparency along the value chain, the CHT Group has also introduced automated calculation of the Product Carbon Footprint. This enables product-specific emissions to be analyzed and reduced in a targeted manner.

Progress has also been made in the social sphere: Already today, more than 95 % of CHT employees worldwide receive compensation above the respective living wage level. By 2030, this is expected to apply to all CHT employees.

Developments in 2025 illustrate that sustainability at the CHT Group is increasingly becoming a measurable and manageable system. At the same time, it remains a key driver of innovation, competitiveness, and the company’s long-term development.