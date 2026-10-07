UNIFI launches Cofira Yarn and Resist2O Pro water-resistance technology

The additions combine spun-like aesthetics with filament functionality and extend yarn-level water resistance across more fabric constructions.

UNIFI, the manufacturer of REPREVE recycled fibres, has introduced Cofira and Resist2O Pro to expand its performance-yarn portfolio. Cofira combines spun-yarn characteristics with filament functionality, while Resist2O Pro is designed to minimise water absorption without topical durable water-repellent treatments or fluorinated chemistry.

Cofira combines aesthetics and functionality

UNIFI describes Cofira as offering spun-like comfort and appearance alongside filament performance in a single construction. Intended applications include apparel, furnishings, equipment and accessories.

The yarn can incorporate other UNIFI technologies, including A.M.Y., ChillSense and ReFlexx. It is available globally in virgin polyester and REPREVE options, including REPREVE Takeback. For recycled versions, UNIFI identifies FiberPrint traceability and U-TRUST verification, alongside GRS and SCS recycled-content certification. These recycled-content credentials apply to the relevant REPREVE offerings rather than every Cofira variant.

Resist2O Pro broadens fabric applications

UNIFI’s product information distinguishes Resist2O Pro from the existing Resist2O offering. The original technology is engineered for flatbed knitting, whereas Pro is designed for all types of fabric formation.

Resist2O Pro is supplied as natural, dyeable filament polyester, produced in Asia and available globally. The company lists both virgin and REPREVE recycled variations, with potential applications in apparel, footwear, furnishings and industrial textiles. Its water-resistance technology is inherent to the yarn.

Fabric construction determines performance

UNIFI states that performance benefits depend on fabric construction. It describes the technology as fluorine-free and defines its PFOA-free claim as below five parts per billion. The launch announcement does not provide water-resistance ratings, laundering results or comparative production-cost figures.

Consequently, reduced yarn absorption should be evaluated in the finished fabric rather than assumed to establish waterproof garment performance.

UNIFI will showcase both technologies at Performance Days in Munich on October 13–14 and Functional Fabric Fair in Portland on October 26–28. For manufacturers assessing adoption, fabric trials will be the next step in establishing achievable hand feel, dyeing behaviour and water resistance for specific end uses.