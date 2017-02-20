5th International conference on textile and clothing by UMT Lahore

The School of Textile and Design (STD) University of Managements and Technology is hosting a two day 5th International Conference on Textile and Clothing (ICTC5) on March 24-25, 2017 at its main campus situated in C-II Johar Town, Lahore, Pakistan.

The major areas covered at the event will include:

• Next Generation Textile Fibers

• Textile Fabrication Technologies and processes

• Textile Testing and Characterization

• Textile Marketing and Management

• Technical Textiles

• Textile Fashion and Design

• Textile Composites

• Nanotechnology in Textiles

• Fiber Recycling

• Textile Industry and Environment

• Occupational Safety and Health in Textile Industry

The conference aims to provide a platform for researchers, academician, industrialists, marketing and management professional and student in the field of Textiles, clothing, and fashion from around the globe to communicate through scientific presentations, talks, Posters, and batch-to-batch meetings.

The detailed information about submission of an abstract and full paper, conference, registration, accommodation, and traveling to Pakistan can be found on the conference website. To know more about the event you can visit www.umt.edu.pk

TEXtalks International is the media partner of the conference.

Contact

Dr. Mudassar Abbas

Conference Secretary

5th International Conference on Textile and Design

C-II, Johar Town, Lahore- 54770, PAKISTAN

Tel: +92 42111300200 Ext: 3454

Mob: +92 3214100626

Email: mudassar.abbas@umt.edu.pk