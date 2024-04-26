US trade bodies against tariff hike on apparels from 5 countries

Four major American trade bodies, namely the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA), the National Retail Federation (NRF), the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), and the United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA), have come together to oppose a proposed increase in tariffs on apparel imports from countries such as Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Pakistan.



In a joint letter sent to David Johanson, chair of the US International Trade Commission (USITC), the organizations expressed concerns about the potential economic burden on end-consumers resulting from higher prices that could stem from increased tariffs. They pointed out that the US already imposes high most-favoured-nation duty rates on apparel products compared to other industries, impacting the cost competitiveness of the countries that serve as sourcing hubs.



The letter also underlined the multifaceted considerations that influence sourcing decisions, including aspects such as vertical integration, cost competitiveness, workforce skillsets, and adherence to quality and compliance standards. The AAFA, representing apparel, footwear, and sewn products companies and their suppliers, the NRF advocating for the retail sector, RILA as the voice for leading retailers, and USFIA representing textile and apparel brands, retailers, importers, and wholesalers with global operations, collectively possess significant industry influence through their members who collectively generate trillions of dollars in sales annually.