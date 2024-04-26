OEKO-TEX® standards enable everyone to make responsible decisions and protect natural resources

OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 is a label for textiles tested for harmful substances. It sets the benchmark for textile safety, from yarn to finished product. Every item bearing the STANDARD 100 label is certified as having passed safety tests for the presence of harmful substances.

OEKO-TEX specializes in providing comprehensive compliance and certification services tailored for businesses operating within the textile industry. OEKO-TEX ensures strict adherence to global regulations, including Annexes XVII and XIV of the REACH directive, CPSIA (Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act), and monitoring of the ECHA-SVHC (European Chemicals Agency – Substances of Very High Concern) candidate list. By staying updated on regulatory requirements, it help our clients navigate complex compliance landscapes, ensuring that their products meet stringent safety and environmental standards.



One of their key strengths lies in our expansive network of over 21,000 certified companies spanning the globe. This network facilitates seamless sourcing of chemicals, materials, and business partners along the textile supply chain. With transparency and accountability at the forefront, it enables our clients to establish trusted relationships and streamline their procurement processes, ultimately enhancing efficiency and compliance throughout their operations.



To alleviate the burden of certification costs, OEKO-TEX offer a modular system where expenses are distributed across production steps. Moreover, we incentivize compliance by waiving testing costs for finished products if all components have already undergone successful testing according to STANDARD 100. This approach not only reduces financial strain on businesses but also encourages proactive adherence to standards, resulting in safer and higher-quality products for consumers.It is co



mmitted to supporting regulatory compliance, promoting sustainability, and ensuring product safety and quality across the textile industry supply chain. Through their comprehensive services and collaborative approach, they empower businesses to thrive in a competitive marketplace while meeting the highest standards of ethical and environmental responsibility.