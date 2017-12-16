Alibaba to launch e commerce platform in Pakistan

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is organizing an ‘awareness session on launching of E- commerce Platform in Pakistan Road Show by Alibaba a leading e commerce company of China on 20th December 2017 at the Jinnah auditorium, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Alibaba provides trade services through trade assurance, business identity, logistic service, secure payment and inspection service. The main purpose of the road show is to help and apprise the business community about the services offered by Alibab’s e-commerce platform which would help the businesses to keep abreast of the changing global trends.