Archroma to introduce new eco-avanced “indigo clone” solution

Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, has recently launched at the ITMA exhibition its new Diresul® Smartdenim Blue, a liquid sulfur blue dye designed to mimic indigo.

Diresul® Smartdenim Blue liquid was developed in compliance with “The Archroma Way: safe, efficient, enhanced, it’s our nature”. The approach finds its origin in Archroma’s deep belief that it is possible to make the textile industry sustainable, economically and ecologically.

The new product will be the core of Archroma’s Indigo Reflection, a coloration system that behaves like indigo, with an even more sustainable and efficient application process compared to indigo.

With this new innovation, Archroma completes its spectrum of eco-advanced denim coloration solutions, from this new indigo-mimicking Diresul® Smartdenim Blue which is aniline-free* and can be used in Archroma’s water-saving Advanced Denim technology, to its recent launch of the purest indigo, the aniline-free* pre-reduced liquid Denisol® Pure Indigo liquid.

The sulfur-based Diresul® RDT Indicolors dyes have been introduced by Archroma back in 2007 to offer a water-saving alternative to indigo for blue denim, especially when applied with Archroma’s recommended Advanced Denim application processes, Denim-Ox and Pad-Sizing-Ox.

Diresul® Smartdenim Blue is a liquid sulfur dye that behaves like liquid indigo in elegant neutral-green blue tone and in the most common wash-down processes.

Diresul® Smartdenim Blue has been especially designed to address the limitations of the Indicolors earlier technology. The new Diresul® Smartdenim Blue has a greener shade, better fastness to minimize back staining, and allows to create overall wash-downs much closer to actual indigo than any other dyestuff, whilst avoiding greyish cast especially in bleaching with hypochlorite.

Diresul® Smartdenim Blue can be applied in all the standard dyeing methods recommended for sulfur dyes, including pad-ox, pad-steam, exhaust, denim in all its variations (color denim, bottoming and topping of indigo), as well as in the Advanced Denim procedures (Denim-Ox, Pad-Sizing-Ox).

The innovation is the brain child of the Global Competence Center for Denim & Special Dyes experts in Archroma’s Castellbisbal plant, near Barcelona, Spain, where Diresul® Smartdenim Blue is produced.

The new Diresul® Smartdenim Blue, a liquid sulfur blue dye designed to mimic indigo’s behavior, here applied using Archroma’s Advanced Denim technology.