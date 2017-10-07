BCI 2017 Pakistan regional members meeting

With an aim to deliver the latest updates on the Better Cotton globally and locally the BCI has planned a meeting with regional members of Pakistan. The event is planned to be held on 25th of October 2017, for which the registration for participation is open now. The meeting will be held at the Pearl Continental Hotel, at Mall Road Lahore on 25th October, while on 26th October, the following the meeting, the BCI members will be taken on a field trip. The event on the first day will start at around 10:00 AM and will continue till 4:00 PM PST.

The meeting is thought to be a perfect opportunity for networking with fellow BCI members across the cotton supply chain, including ginners, cotton traders, spinners, fabric/garment mills, and retailers/brands.

The renowned event attendees include; Muhammad Shahid Abbas- farmer cotton industries – owner; Sher Afgan- BNS COTTON GINNING PRESSING FACTORY & OIL MILLS RO – Manager; Waseem Afzal- US Denim Mills (Pvt) Ltd – DGM QA; Nauman Ahmad- Masood Spinning Mills Ltd – Marketing Manager; Tufail Ahmad- Awami Development Organization (ADO) – Chief Executive Office CEO); Nisar Ahmed- Indus Farmers Welfare Association – Focal person; Tanveer Ahmed- Matrix Sourcing – Manager CRC; Waqas Ahmed- Interloop Ltd. – Sr. Manger Yarn Sales and Marketing; Yasir Ahmed Khan- BCI – Supply Chain Officer; Horan Ajmal- SNS cotton ginning pressing factory rohri – manager; Muhammad Shamim Akhter- Adamjee Enterprises – DGM (Admin.& HR) and many others. For registering yourself click here.

Contact for Registration:

Syed Ahtisham Uddin Ahmed

Sr. Membership Officer Pakistan & Far East Asia

Better Cotton Initiative

Tel: +92 333 2721656

E-Mail: ahtisham.uddin@bettercotton.org

Website: www.bettercotton.org