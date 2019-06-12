Buff/HieQ smart, multifunctional headwear based on CoolNet UV+ technology

Thermal insulation, moisture management and UV protection properties are main consideration for outdoor applications. Smart multifunctional headwear with 100% recycled materials based on CoolNet UV+ fabric was launched in spring 2019 by textile innovator HeiQ, Switzerland partners with Buff. The main objective was to provide light weight, comfortable, safe, and cool headwear to customers that protects them from devastating UV radiation with mean UPF value 50+.

®Buff with their headquarter in Spain, and its auxiliary, Buff, Inc., found in Santa Rosa, California, since last 25 years, have been developing the innovative line of tubular headwear that keep the wearer’s head and neck warm during their rides.

The new launched seamless tubular product with ultra-stretchable weave (4-way) was developed by using polyester channeled microfibers with extraordinary wicking properties that provides cooling effect making the wearer dry and comfortable. The sustainable multifunctional and technologically innovative products based on CoolNet UV+ technology are best for sports and outdoor activities for all seasons.