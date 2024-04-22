ITCPE 2024: Heat Transfer Printing Machinery Exhibitors

With continuous innovation and the growing trend of personalized consumption, heat transfer printing has become an emerging process for highly personalized printing. In recent years, it has shown strong development momentum and promising market prospects. The Guangzhou International Textile, Clothing and Printing Industry Expo, as a highly influential event in the industry, provides an excellent platform for showcasing and promoting heat transfer printing technology.

The following leading exhibitors will be showcasing heat transfer printing machines at ITCPE 2024:

Dongguan Hongzhong Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., LTD Booth: T3014 is a general machinery equipment: digital roller printing machine, webbing zipper printing, mouse pad printing, stamping machine, hardware products and other business of the entity factory, the factory set research and development, production and sales. The company is located in Dongguan Houjie Town, Guangdong province, to provide customers with efficient and stable intelligent digital printing equipment for the mission, continue to create value for customers, save labor costs and efforts. Years of focus on market demand, in the joint efforts of Hong machinery for customers to customize efficient and stable main equipment – “digital intelligent roller printing machine”. In response to the national “Belt and Road” economic corridor strategy, Hongzhong Machinery provides advanced and stable equipment for major enterprises around the world.

DONGGUAN BEST TECHNOLOGY CO, LTD Booth: T031a established in 2009, specializes in manufacturing Roll transfer printing machines, Webbing transfer printing machines, Zipper printing machines, Calendering machines, Fit machines, Hot stamping machines, Heat press machines, etc. Their printing machines are mainly for textile fabrics, ribbons and gores, gifts and handicrafts, daily necessities, and so on.

Wuxi Zhongwang Machinery Manufacturing Factory Booth: T026 is a manufacturer specializing in the production of oil heating transfer printing equipment. For more than ten years, they have focused on the research of all kinds of printed fabrics. After summarizing the previous transfer printing results of curtain fabrics and clothing fabrics, they now recommend the transfer printing of webbing and clothing accessories to your enterprise (manufacturer).

Guangzhou Jiangchuan Printing Equipment Co., Ltd. Booth: T018 founded in 2001 specializes in research, design, production, and sales of printing equipment. Their product range includes manual, semi-automatic, and fully automatic screen printing machines, flatbed peelers, and more. With CE certification, their products have gained international recognition and are exported to various markets.

Dongguan Gaoshang Machinery CO., Ltd Booth: T3015 founded in 2005, is located in Dongguan City Chashan town and is a professional manufacturer of all kinds of hot press hot stamping machines, drum machines, and other printing equipment for modern enterprises.

FOSHAN KAIYU MACHINERY CO., LTD Booth: T3017a located in Shunde district-Shunde National High-Tech industrial zone in Foshan City, Foshan KaiYu Machinery CO., LTD established in 2002. Their main products include Digital Automatic Vacuum Vulcanize Machine, Bump Printing Machine, Automatic Dispensing Machines, Dispensing Tables, High-Frequency MachineMachines, Automatic Vacuum Cabinet, Freezing Table, Water Chillers, Gluing machines, Sand Blasting Machine, Baking Table, Micro-injection Trademark Line, Tools, and related materials. Their products are exported to many countries all over the world.



Guangzhou Xingyan Heat Transfer Equipment Co., Limited Booth: T042b founded in 2003, is a manufacturing enterprise mainly engaged in developing, producing, and selling heat transfer equipment, thermal transfer materials, printing crafts, and other sublimation materials.



Yixing Tianli Printing Technology Co., Ltd. Booth: T039b is a manufacturer of multi-functional printing machines. Suitable for most customers of production and proofing, especially for chip positioning printing has unique advantages and a simple operation method.



Taizhou Oupeng Garment Machinery Co., L td Booth:1036 specializes in R & D and sales of printing equipment, ironing equipment, ironing equipment, seamless bonding equipment, with a complete and scientific management system, Taizhou OuPeng Garment Machinery Co., Ltd. integrity, strength and product quality recognized by the industry, the company has more than thirty years of research and development and manufacturing experience.



WUXI JINBAO PRINTING TEXTILE MACHINE MANU CO., LTD Booth:1036 for the past 20 years, have relentlessly explored and strived to contribute to the industrial-grade heat transfer printing industry. At Jinbao Machinery, they consistently adhere to the path of excellence. Every piece of equipment, every component, every supplier, and every production process is meticulously optimized.



Sixian Kehan Technology Co., Ltd Booth:3071 was established in 2020 in Sixian, an urban business park, covering an area that is 40 acres. Their company is a professional production of thermal transfer mechanical R&D and production enterprise, specializing in the production of technical content, ease of operation of the heat transfer machinery and auxiliary equipment, the products are mainly used in garment printing, textile printing, ceramic products, glass products, metal products and so on.



Dongguan Youchuang Intelligent Machinery Co., Ltd Booth: T3038a founded in 1996， has been committed to the development and manufacturing of soft rubber products and gift-making machines and equipment for more than 20 years. To improve the situation of difficulty in recruiting, and retaining workers and the high cost of employment, the company put forward the concept of “first step, innovative services”, introduced high-tech technological innovation talents, and formed a professional R&D team.