Discover the power of innovation with CHT textile solutions at ITMA 2019

Shape the future now – with CHT Textile Solutions

With decades of experience along the textile value chain, the globally active CHT Group offers an incomparably large range of services focusing on sustainable and forward-looking specialty chemicals and the efficient design of textile processes. CHT enables you to break new ground and set trends.

You can save water, time, energy and money with CHT products for process optimization. Take the example of 4SUCCESS for the sustainable dyeing and bleaching of cotton and cotton/elastane blends. A considerable CO2 reduction is also possible – up to 70% under certain conditions. In addition to 4SUCCESS, CHT offers many other tailor-made solutions such as TIME BOOST, LOW TEMPERATURE DYEING, SPEED PACKAGE and SHORT CUT for a wide range of processes, machine types and fiber types.

CHT is your reliable partner for sustainable solutions for your dyeing process: With BEZAKTIV GO, CHT offers you sustainable reactive dyes that achieve the highest quality and color intensity. Dyeing processes with GO dyes result in significant savings of water, energy and salt. The four new ZERO GO elements are free from p-chloroaniline and unwanted arylamines.

For brilliant color results, CHT presents you a new toolbox with three strong individualists: BEIXON DF, HEPTOL MC and CONTAVAN BA. Excellent as a solo fighter, the trio achieves the best result as a team. The patented CHT polymer technology not only improves the ease of removal by washing, but also repels static effects and possible back staining. Through optimal cleaning, you obtain the best washing results with the lowest possible fiber damage, increase the process reliability and save peroxide in the bleaching process.

The latest generation of CHT screen printing silicones, ALPAPRINT NG, are the environmentally friendly alternative to plastisol inks, PVC and free from critical softeners. With CHT’s silicone printing pastes you achieve remarkable results, even without harmful components. They convince with their easy handling, excellent running properties and high opacity with excellent fastness properties as well as excellent elasticity and durability. Therefore, the ALPAPRINT NG series is perfectly suited for outdoor- and sportswear.

In the field of fiber auxiliaries, CHT’s wide-ranging expertise, with countless products, opens up almost infinite application possibilities. For example for nonwovens such as diapers, wipes, filters, surgical gowns or geotextiles. CHT finishes and DURON spin finishes offer a solution for every application of nonwovens. CHT’s modern auxiliaries provide process reliability and a broad spectrum of functionality. Soft and yet solid, hydrophilic, hydrophobic or antistatic – CHT’s competence brings out everything for you.