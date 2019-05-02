CREALET with a new logo and corporate design at the ITMA 2019 in Barcelona



Preparations for the world’s most important Textile Machine Fair are currently in full swing. From 20 to 26 June, CREALET will be presenting innovative technologies for the electronic warp feed for narrow- and wide weaving machines at the ITMA 2019 in Barcelona.

The trade fair focus on INNOVATING THE WORLD OF TEXTILES precisely reflects CREALET’s core business. The ITMA is thus the ideal platform for CREALET to demonstrate the entire portfolio, to exchange ideas with experts and customers and to get in contact with young talents.

The two independent companies Rüti Textil GmbH and CREALET AG seize the opportunity of a joint trade fair participation. Both are experts in the weaving process with the use of the latest technology in the field of industry 4.0.

Crealet AG is specialized in customized warp feed systems and Rüti Textil GmbH is expert in development tasks of the weft insertion.



Introduction of CRELET’s new appearance

CREALET is thrilled to announce the introduction of our new corporate design, with a refreshed logo. The new design is in line with the evolution of the company with new products and services under the leadership of the next generation of leaders. All areas, processes and communication channels are equipped with this new design – but it is impossible to update all at the exact same time. If you still meet the previous logo at one point or another, you can assume that it will not be long there either.

CREALET presents itself with a new look on the pulse of the time.

New features for warp tension control

CREALET develops drives and controls that allow a fast and precise positioning and synchronized movements that support highest system dynamics in an intelligent system network.



LT control unit

The new LT controller is a control unit for warp tension control. It is suitable for various areas of application where the measurement and control of the warp tension is required. Typical areas of application are the control of small warp beams in ribbon weaving or selvedge bobbins on wide weaving machines. It is also used for warp feeding by feed roller when weaving from creel.

The LT control unit is designed for continuous operation in the Textile Industry, with features for a quick setting. The LT control unit consists of a display. The display shows measured warp tension, active functions/settings and display settings in the menu.

Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT)

A rapidly advancing industrial digitization and trends like smart factory and the Internet-of-Things are challenges and prospects CREALET will handle together with qualified partners to expand CREALET’s position. A first step in this direction has already been realized with a customer project in the area of safety-relevant narrow fabrics.



Innovation with sustainability – a new lease of life for your machinery

It makes no sense to work with warp let-off devices which do not meet the requirements. Instead, consider updating existing weaving machines to the latest specifications in warp feeding. CREALET’s experts will advise you in detail about any possible improvements.



CREALET’s service benefits in

-Increasing automation of existing machinery

-Improving reliability

-Raising quality and productivity

-Extending equipment lifecycles

CREALET will be pleased to inform you in detail about

-Electronic let-off and cloth take-up devises

-Warp beam devices on weaving machines

-Warp beam stands for one or more warp beams

-Yarn feeding devices for weaving from creel

-Electronic selvedge thread let-off’s

Meet CREALET at ITMA 2019, hall4, booth A110 and discover the innovations for small warp beam control and find out more about sustainable modifications of existing warp feed systems