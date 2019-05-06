During Techtextil, Picanol: Durable and high performing machines with state of the art technology

During Techtextil, Picanol will present break-through solutions for i.a. wide weaving ( up to 540 cm ), heavy weaving, agro-textiles, carpet-backing , coating fabrics, para-aramides and tyre cord.



Technical Textiles has since long been one of the pillars in the product strategy of Picanol. Due to its leading market position in the fields of rapier and airjet weaving, Picanol produces durable and high performing machine platforms with state of the art technology, which have been tested by thousands of customers. Picanol continued investment in Research and Development resulted in an a continuously increasing array of solutions for the most diverse applications in technical textiles. This unique combination of reliable product platforms in rapier and airjet weaving technology on one hand, and dedicated solutions for technical fabric on the other, offer Picanol’s technical customers the best of all worlds: reliability, performance, flexibility and all this operating in the most sustainable way. Indeed, energy consumption and raw material effectiveness have been development axes since our inception over 80 years ago now.

Picanol NV is joining the “ Belgian Lounge ” located in Hall 3 level 0, booth B21 . This event is considered a major stepstone for the ITMA-exhibition in Barcelona in June this year where several Picanol-machines will be shown, producing challenging Technical Fabrics.

Picanol’s international sales staff will be present to host existing as well as prospective customers and partners to discuss ideas, opportunities as well as ongoing projects. Or to have a chat on the market evolutions while enjoying a Belgian beer together.