Durst, one of the prominent manufacturers of advanced digital production technologies, is all ready to showcase its Alpha Series Portfolio with multi-pass inkjet printing system for the digital production of the home and fashion textile at Heimtextil 2017. Heimtextil is a trade fair for contract and home textile. This year the event is planned to be held in Frankfurt, Germany, starting from 10th January till 13th of same month. The company will be displaying its series in hall6, stand C16.

This to be displayed Alpha series offer printing widths from 190 to 330 centimeters and can be configured with up to 8 colors and 64 Alpha-S print heads. With the resolution of 600 dpi and printing speeds of up to 620 lm/h, they boast 24/7 industrial-scale production capacities and can be used directly.

Various applications and samples, produced by Probo, and displayed at the fair will explain to the visitors how exactly these systems are capable of performing. This to be presented series comes with Green-tex pigment ink that is developed by Durst and requires no pre and Post-treatment when used with standard materials like polyester and cotton.

The team of Durst textile will also provide information about other options of the Alpha Series including; intelligent feeder system and many others.