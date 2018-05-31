Epson enters Pakistan: Appoints TEP as sales and service support for Monna Lisa

Epson and its subsidiaries For.Tex and Fratelli have appointed Textile Engineers of Pakistan (TEP) to drive Monna Lisa digital textile printer sales and service support in the Pakistan market.

TEP was founded in 1949 with the aim to provide textile solutions. TEP is a recognized supplier for a large number of renowned brands specialized in the industrial textile segment. Alpha Penta (Pvt.) Ltd, part of TEP group, is in charge of service and provides support to a large number of customers in different segment of textile industry, from spinning, to dyeing, from printing to finishing.

DTF Sales and Marketing Director EMEAR and Americas, Epson Europe B.V., Mr Giovanni Pizzamiglio commented, “Pakistan is an important market in the global textile industry. With 70 years of experience, a strong presence all over the country and an excellent customer service, TEP is the perfect partner to drive the expansion in the local market. We believe that our innovative offering, together with TEP force, will help Pakistan to remain one of the leader countries in the textile industry.”

The two main objectives of this partnership in to increase the use of the Monna Lisa in one of the most committed country in transition from the conventional to the digital printing system and to offer the Pakistani Monna Lisa customers an exceptional; quality support service throughout the production cycle which includes ink, print heads and pre and post treatment up to mechanical assistance for the products.

The local industry requires modern machinery and technology to compete in an increasingly competitive global industry.

The company, owned today by the two sons of the founder Mr. S. Iqbal Husain, Mr. S. Yasir Iqbal and S. Aarij Iqbal, has a long historical relation with Italian machinery manufacturers including Corino (Feeding, Handling systems), Simet (Winders) and Danti Paolo (Raising, Shearing and Polishing machine). TEP is also part of the “Italian Development Committee” (Mr. Iqbal is the president) for promotion of Industrial textile technology in Pakistan.