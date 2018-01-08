INDA’s Intermediate Nonwovens Training Course

February 27- March 2, 2018
Venue: NC State University,
The Nonwovens Institute,
1000 Main Campus Drive,
Raleigh, NC 27606.
Designed for industry professionals with nonwovens experience or a technical background, this new 3.5-day course is a bridge between INDA’s Elementary Nonwovens Training Course and the Advanced Courses of the Professional Development Series. Attendees will learn how to select the correct technology to meet product performance and attribute requirements.
The course includes the fundamental chemical and physical make up of nonwovens, the properties of materials used in making them, and the manufacturing processes used to produce them.
This educational course is aimed at making professionals and their organizations more successful by providing:
- Advanced nonwovens knowledge
- In-depth understanding of processes, technologies, chemistries, and raw materials
- Expanded business options for branded and private label products
- Enhanced professional and personal growth
Contact Organizer
1100 Crescent Green,
Suite 115, Cary, NC 27518
Tell: 00 919-459-3700
Fax: 00 919-459-3701
Email: info@inda.org
Website: www.inda.org