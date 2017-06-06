Experiences save shopper’s time- Survey reports

Recently published results of an online survey have shown that about 31% of the shoppers believe that they will prefer to invest more in time than money and other 44% say that the experiences are important that materials. According to the experts, this approach of shoppers can bring some amazing opportunities for the retailers.

The survey was conducted by GfK, a global research firm. The survey conducted answers from about 22,000 people from around 7 countries of the globe. On the basis of the survey, suggested is that the consumers now have an approach towards less tangible goods and this changing behaviour suggests adopting new marketing approach for the retailers.

The percentage of people believing experiences are essential rises to 50% in high-income families, and to 38% in low-income households. The findings show market potential for brands that can associate themselves in consumers’ minds with adding quality time back into people’s lives, or with making daily tasks simpler and faster, says GfK.