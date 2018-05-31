Fabric inspection and Contamination control – Uster Spunlacing Solution

The Uster Group is the manufacturer of products and quality management, providing testing and monitoring systems and services allowing quality optimization at each stage of textile production including raw textile fibers, downstream services to the final finished fabric.

Uster now introduces a comprehensive quality solution for spunlacing which is a process used for medical and hygiene products as well as other nonwoven manufacturing routes.

USTER® JOSSI VISION SHIELD is a fiber cleaning system that applies sensors technology spectroscopes to detect even the small particles of contamination in cotton, man-made fiber, all kinds of synthetic and white polypropylene and efficiently remove them.

Other defects in nonwoven productions include overlap, fiber bunching and undrawn filament. USTER® JOSSI VISION SHIELD has a two stage approach where it also deals with defects that are eliminated at the end of the production line.

Another Uster success is the acquisition of EVS fabric inspection solution for nonwoven applications shows the type, size and location of the defected images in the fabric web. It draws a real time defect map covering the full width or one slit. The software includes video album to store and maintain records and according to predefined customer criteria, grades inspected webs or slits. All reports can be exported to computers in a common database format.

The configuration of the fabric inspection solution includes two camera lines, with transmitted and reflective illuminations to cover the whole range of defects. Each inspection line is equipped with several cameras and covers the entire width of the web. The ideal number of cameras depends on the required resolution level of the defects.