Hampton fabric by carvico: performance and beauty for a flash dance look!

Glossy and opaque, soft and containing… the Hamptons fabric by Carvico – a company from Bergamo, leader in the production of warp-knitted technical stretch fabrics – is like a second skin that, once tried, you can no longer do without!

A perfect combination of beauty, comfort and charm, its super shiny and extremely silky appearance makes Hamptons attractive to the eye and irresistible to the touch.

Fresh, young and incredibly trendy fabric, it is ideal for the creation of leggings and comfortable but fashionable active garments at the same time. Elegant and delicate, tenacious and resistant, Hamptons follows the lines of the body and adapts perfectly to the shapes.

Resistant and highly opaque, the athletic garments made with Hamptons are bi-elastic, guarantee correct muscle compression and maintain their characteristics even after intensive and prolonged use over time.