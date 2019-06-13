Huntsman Textile Effects introduces a new era of digital printing solutions at ITMA

Singapore – Huntsman Textile Effects will launch the next-generation of high performance digital ink ranges to help customers achieve superior printing on cellulosics and polyester/cotton blends.

As the industry’s focus on sustainability and performance increases coupled with the rising market demand for polyester/cotton blends, these two new product ranges offer state of the art performance substantially enhancing sustainability and environmental standards.

Next-generation of digital inks

NOVACRON® ADVANCE ink is the next generation of reactive inks for cellulosics with outstanding shade depth and color gamut, developed for the latest industrial digital printing machines. The full range achieves remarkable deep shades with perfect reliability and reproducibility compared to currently available technologies.

“We are excited to introduce our next generation ink solution that deliver high performance in terms of remarkable brilliancy, gamut and color depth,” said Mike Mordente, Business Unit Director for Digital Inks at Huntsman Textile Effects. “More efficient to use with higher mileage, these products require minimal maintenance and result in greater savings while meeting stringent industry standards.

”ERIOFAST® VISTA ink enables printers to achieve brilliant lasting designs on polyester/cotton blends and outperforms the best alternative solutions in digital printing in terms of brilliancy, color depth, fabric handle and wash fastness. Using inks from this range enables printers to adopt a simple urea-free process with significantly reduced energy consumption, washing, machine maintenance and carbon dioxide emissions.