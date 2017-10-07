International Business Conference and Exhibition 2017 at UMT

The University of Management and Technology is all set for the 2nd International Business Conference and Exhibition (IBCE) 2017 that will be held from 28th to 30th October at Expo Center Lahore. The event is a unique platform offers the businessmen, multinational corporation, exhibitors, manufacturers, foreign investors, CEOs, academicians and entrepreneurs from all across the globe to join the transact business and enlighten and inspire the youth in their quest for knowledge and innovation. The event is also said to open new doors for investment in Pakistan that will have the potential to transform the national business profile of the country.

The event will be held on 4000 sqm floor space and is expected to have more than 300 exhibitor and 200000+ visitors offering extensive opportunities for B2Y and B2B meetings. More than 15 countries are participating in the event. The event will also offer more than 50 conference sessions where above 200 national and international speakers will share words to the audience sitting in the 800+ seating capacity area where the inauguration and closing technical sessions will be held.

The event is an important occasion to participate because a number of renowned international and national speakers will be present. Due to the presence of a large number of business entities, there would be huge product and services marketing opportunities and expands business through technology transformation.

The focus area of the event includes; CPEC, construction and housing, automobiles, services, manufacturing, textile, IT and telecom, health, food and agriculture, fast-moving consumer goods, and clean energy.

