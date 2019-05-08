Iran to increase cotton cultivation by 20pc

According to the Deputy Agriculture Minister the cotton cultivation land will increase 20pc to stand at 80,000 hectares in the existing Iranian year.

Mr Hossein Shirzad was quoted saying, “Cotton cultivation can create six times more jobs than wheat, four times more than corn and colza, and 2.5 times more than soybean production. Each job generated in a cotton plantation creates five jobs in related subsectors and services.”

He also added that annually the local textile industry needs to produce 120,000 tonnes of combed cotton.