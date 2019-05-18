ITMA Countdown – Focus Industry 4.0

Herzog: Organic start of Industry 4.0 scenarios with an app

Mahlo: Better production results with digital help

Lindauer DORNIER: An addition to personalized services



Frankfurt, 17 May 2019 – On the occasion of a VDMA press conference themed “ITMA countdown” in Frankfurt, speakers from member companies Lindauer DORNIER, Herzog and Mahlo showed how Industry 4.0 solutions are going to impact the textile process chain and what technologies visitors can expect to see at ITMA 2019.

Organic start with an app

Dr. Janpeter Horn, CEO of Herzog, the leading company in braiding technology, introduced the company’s latest Industry 4.0. product: An app-box with which the customer can easily access the data of Herzog and other machines, e.g. on a PLC (Programmable Logic Controller). Open source technologies for inexpensive apps; no internet connection is necessary. The main advantage however is the “one-click” installation of apps which have been applicable only for smartphones and tablets.

Better production results with digital help

According to Rainer Mestermann, Managing Director of Mahlo, collecting and processing data for better production results is a basic idea of Industry 4.0. Mahlo develops and produces measurement and control equipment for the textile and nonwoven industry. In the digitization concept for all Mahlo products, the functionalities are grouped, optimized and standardized as “services”. This results in modular hardware and software function blocks that can also be retrofitted. There are modules e.g. for the acquisition and processing of measured values, for control tasks or for the long-term archiving, data logging and analysis. One example is the control module in Mahlo’s weft straighteners. The distortion control was revised and digitized.

An addition to personalized services

“Even in a 4.0 future, personal installation and maintenance support will remain an indispensable part of services but the portfolio will be supplemented by digital solutions”, stated Peter D. Dornier, CEO of Lindauer DORNIER The company is technology leader in weaving machines. At ITMA 2019, Lindauer DORNIER will present a new customer portal. The portal is based on state-of-the-art database technology and will provide an online shop with permanent availability for original parts for all product lines.