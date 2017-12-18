KARL MAYER relies on digitisation, and sets up a new company

KARL MAYER founded a new enterprise on November 3, 2017. The company’s name is KARL MAYER Digital Factory GmbH with registered office in Frankfurt/Main. For KARL MAYER digitisation is an important success factor. With this new business, the KARL MAYER Group wants to build up further-reaching digital competences with an agile environment. Main aim is a fast and flexible development of new digital solutions, offering perceptible added value for the customers.

The targeted business models, products and services – as part of KARL MAYER’s digitisation strategy – are meant to support the clients in their markets. „In the digital world, too, only those offers are successful which can best satisfy the consumer demands. This is the reason why we consistently focus on customer benefits, and combine our long-standing experience as leading textile machinery manufacturer with new, digital know-how“, says Antonia Gottschalk, Head of Digitisation at KARL MAYER, and Managing Director of KARL MAYER Digital Factory GmbH. Besides, the new company’s capacities are intended to complement the ongoing and planned activities in KARL MAYER’s core organization.

About KARL MAYER

KARL MAYER is technology and market leader as well as driving force for innovations in textile machinery building. The manufacturer offers perfect solutions for warp knitting, technical textiles and warp preparation for weaving. The success of its international customers is of utmost importance to KARL MAYER. Therefore, it has always been the company‘s aim to provide its clients with the best economical and technical products and services and to offer innovations which bring fresh impetus to the textile world.

With more than 2,500 employees worldwide, the international organization produces in its main markets, so that KARL MAYER is always close to its customers and their needs. Today the company has subsidiaries in the USA, in India, Italy, Hong Kong, Japan, China and Switzerland as well as agencies all over the world.

The German family-run enterprise was set up in 1937 and since then financial independence and economic sustainability have always been important aspects of our corporate strategy. As long-standing and reliable partner with many years of professional experience and high quality level in all areas, KARL MAYER supports the competitiveness of its customers and business partners.