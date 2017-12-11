Karl Mayer’s workshop in Vietnam

Karl Mayer is a leading textile machinery firm in Germany, has announced that the company has officially opened the new workshop in Vietnam in the mid of November 2017, after nine months of sufficient preparation. Karl Mayer, a market leader in textile machinery building, offers perfect solutions for warp knitting, technical textiles and warp preparation for weaving.

On the day of opening ceremony, representative from Illies, Kuna Robert and Wu Chun Yan, the trainers who are providing courses for Vietnam workshop from Karl Mayer, and Eddy Ho, sales manager of Karl Mayer Hong Kong welcomed the participants of the first phase of workshop. The visitors, customers from Hanoi and Ho-Chi-Minh-City, attended the premiere event held from 13 to 17, November 2017, followed from a second one, held from 20 to 24, November 2017. Each of them took place in Ho-Chi-Minh-City and was attended by six participants.

Karl Mayer is devoting to expand the Southeast Asian market, so that more and more Vietnamese manufacturers purchase Karl Mayer warp knitting machines. In order to meet the current market demand, Karl Mayer will provide more product-related learning courses to help customers getting familiar with the theory and operation of Karl Mayer machine.

Trainees of Karl Mayer workshop Vietnam will be attending a one week WKB training course, including machines theory, study of warp knitted fabric constructions, textile calculations, and practical works on training machines. In addition, Karl Mayer workshop Vietnam will offer additional course of machine maintenance introduction and article change.

The workshop will give information on topics like introduction on stitch formation warp knitting, tricot machine structure and technical features, function and explanation of the knitting element movements and their synchronisation with help of chain links, and explanation of the KAMCOS in details and hands on practice of each participant.