Me & Joy expects business opportunities in Pakistani market

The international market seems to be taking a keen interest in the textile industry of Pakistan. Recently, in an interview with TEXtalks International, the official representatives showed their corporate interest in finding opportunities in the Pakistani market.

Working Since 1999 in the textile business industry, the Me & Joy Industrial Co. Limited is running successfully in all major textile markets of the world. Since 2005, the company started dealing with manufacturing of a variety of fabric including; Technical, Out-Door, Industrial Use, Cotton Wax, and Sports Wear.

The company is working with an aim to provide supreme Quality Fabric at the highly competitive price with after sale service. With an extensive experience in all phases of manufacturing the company also offers a wide range of research and development facilities.

Proud to have experienced designers, skilled craftsman and qualified engineers the company is successfully fulfilling the expectations of its customers. Me & Joy is working with a mission of adding comfort to the style of living. Every single product of the company shows its commitment to quality. While talking to Textalks International, the owner said that the establishment is committed to delivering high-quality material in every product and strive to meet the required standards.

While adding further he told that the enterprise is already working with leading fashion brands in Pakistan and have introduced a number of products including wax cotton fabric for sport and casual wear. He also showed his hope to have more business from Pakistani market due to the China-Pakistan Silk route.