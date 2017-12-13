Mimaki brings a mini promotional product factory to PSI 2018

Flexibility, affordability and profitability are key attributes Mimaki will demonstrate using high quality digital printing technologies….

Mimaki, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutting systems, today announced that it will be exhibiting at PSI 2018, the leading European trade show for the promotional product industry. The event is scheduled for 9 to 11 January 2018 at Messe Düsseldorf. Mimaki will be located in Hall 12, Stand B17. On display will be one of the industry’s broadest arrays of solutions for digitally printing on promotional items, as well as examples of 3D printed promotional items, making this innovative stand a must-see at the show. The stand will be configured to represent a mini promotional item factory, showing visitors how easy and affordable it is to create their own promotional shop using versatile Mimaki solutions.

“Our 104-square-meter stand is designed to realistically simulate a company or factory environment that produces a wide range of promotional items 24/7,” says Ronald van den Broek, General Manager Sales at Mimaki Europe. “Whether it is seamless 360-degree printing on cylindrical items such as bottles using the Mimaki Kebab option, decorating phone covers, or printing with flexible ink on materials that stretch or bend, visitors will find the solutions they need to ensure competitive advantage.