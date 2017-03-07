Information will be provided about new TF weaving system providing individual system configuration and maximum flexibility. This system is designed to offer virtually unlimited weaving possibilities, whether for flat, spacer, or complex multi-layer fabrics and 3D fabrics, the company reports.

Featuring latest shedding machines in combination with the double-rapier weft insertion system and a special slaying motion this system is said to allow high-volume production of up to very thick and/or dense fabrics and efficient processing of a wide variety of technical and highly sensitive yarns. This weaving system is available featuring various machinery combinations and set-ups for weaving any application and desired technical fabric.