Nylon 6.6 portfolio new levels with brand Sensil

Nilit is a leading global manufacturer of Nylon textile fibers. It has recently announced the launch of Sensil which is its new nylon 6.6 brand for apparel. The brand is designed on the basis of the market surveys on the shifts in the retail industry, the consumer insights and the fashion trends.

Pierluigi Berardi, Global Marketing Director of the ISPO BRANDNEW sponsor Nilit said that; “The apparel industry is at an exciting crossroads.” “Consumers are more empowered and demanding than ever before and they’re raising their expectations for performance, style and value. At the same time, many suppliers in the industry are focusing on lowering costs and, as a result, diluting quality,” he added.

The Sensil nylon 6.6 is soft, strong, durable and able to retain newness after many washes. The premium performance yarn of the Sensil includes inherent odour control ability. Other features include the temperature and moisture management and UV resistance. With the key features of UV resistance and the cool touch the key factors, featuring the Sensil Breeze is expected to be delivered in summer 2019.