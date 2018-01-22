Pak ginneries receive 11.334mn bales of cotton by Jan 15

Over 11.334 million bales of cotton have arrived in 2017-18 season at various ginneries in Pakistan, as on January 15, 2017, up 7.58 % compared to arrival of 10.535 million bales during the corresponding period of last season, according to the latest fortnightly report on cotton arrivals, released by Pakistan Cotton Ginners’ Association (PCGA).
In the major cotton producing province of Punjab, total cotton arrivals increased by 4.79 % year-on-year to 7.089 million bales, according to the report prepared by PCGA, in joint cooperation with All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA). While in Sindh province, cotton arrivals increased 12.59 % to 4.245 million bales as on January 15 during the ongoing cotton season 2017-18.
Of the total arrival of 11.334 million bales at various ginneries in Pakistan, 11.178 million bales were pressed by ginners, of which 10.170 million bales were sold, leaving an unsold stock of 1,008,060 bales with the ginners, as on January 15, according to the data.
The textile mills in Pakistan consumed 9.954 million bales, while another 216,215 bales of cotton were sold to exporters, according to the data. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not procured any bale of cotton so far, this season.
As of January 15, a total of 326 ginning factories were operational in Punjab compared to 145 ginneries that were operational during the same time last season. Similarly, 150 ginning units were operational in the Sindh region, compared to 108 operating units during the corresponding period last year.