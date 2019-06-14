PRGMEA stresses on making value added textile industry competitive

Mr Ijaz A. Khokhar, Chief Coordinator PRGMEA has appealed to the govt. to take initiatives to make the value added textile industry globally competitive and vibrant. He said that the govt. should give focused attention on sector wise establishment of regional, provincial and central level task force. As a result, the govt. will be aware of the ground realities of each industry.

He said the task force will help the govt. in formulation of future policies which will bring result oriented changes in export sector of the country. He also suggested the govt. to explore nonconventional international markets to boost the exports of the country.

Textile industry value added garments sector has been showing considerable growth despite the challenges. The sector, he said, has a huge growth potential. He also stressed to focus on the youth entrepreneurs of the country to strengthen the national exchequer.

He suggested that a special committee of concerned associations should be constituted for CPEC to take care of the local industry and investor to reap the benefits of CPEC. He also urged the Chinese govt. to simplify visa process for the business community.