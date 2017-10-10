Shima Seiki’s digital textile printing offering

The Shima Seiki is a leading computerized knitting machine manufacturer from Wakayama. According to the recent updates, together with its sales distributor Fenix Digital Group, will participate in the 29th International Trade Fair and Conference on Visual Communication (Viscom Italia 2017) in Milan, Italy, this month. On display will be the company’s newest offering in digital textile printing.

The SIP-160F3 is Shima Seiki’s latest flatbed inkjet printing machine that is capable of providing beautiful full-color printing on a variety of fabrics. Reactive dyes, acid dyes and pigment inks can be used to support different types of print applications.“Especially of note is the SIP’s new capability to print with white pigment, which will be shown for the first time in Italy at Viscom Italia,” the company reports.

DTG printing

In order to cater to the growing digital printing market for pigment inks on textiles, direct-to-garment (DTG) printing technology will be demonstrated on finished products such as T-shirts, denim products, and towels. The printing head can be raised or lowered according to substrate thickness, allowing printing on fabrics with 3D textures and finished products.Taking advantage of SIP’s flat and wide printing surface, emphasis will be placed on printing with pigments directly on various media. Multidrop inkjet technology, ink circulation and degassing system, and ink thermoregulation provide efficient and stable printing.

3D design system

Also on display is the latest version of Shima Seiki’s SDS-ONE APEX3 3D design system. The color management system on APEX3 provides accurate simulations of the printed piece for checking before printing on SIP-160F3. APEX3 is also at the core of the company’s Total Fashion System concept. With comprehensive support for all aspects throughout the apparel supply chain, APEX3 integrates production into one smooth and efficient workflow from yarn development, product planning, and design to production and even sales promotion.

“Especially effective is APEX3’s capability to improve the planning process with Virtual Sampling. Photo-realistic simulation capability allows Virtual Sampling to minimise the costly, time-consuming sample-making process while enhancing presentation quality. Virtual Sampling also shortens the production cycle to such an extent that on-demand production is possible for mass-customisation applications,” the company adds.

Name: 29th International Trade Fair and Conference on Visual Communication (Viscom Italia 2017)

Date: Thursday, 12 – Saturday, 14 October 2017

Hours: 10:00AM~6:00PM

Location: Fiera Milano Rho

Strada Statale del Sempione, 28 20017 Rho Milan, Italy

Tel: +39 02 49971

Organiser: Reed Exhibitions Italia Srl

Tel: +39 02 4351701

Booth No.: B-10

