Trützschler will take over the complete responsibility for the combing business

Toyota Industry Corporation, Japan, and Trützschler GmbH & Co. KG, Germany, had started in 2010 a successful cooperation with a joint development of a new combing machine – the TCO12 – which was exhibited at the ITMA Asia in Shanghai 2012 first time.
Since that time both companies have sold already several hundred machines worldwide including the newly developed Super Lap TSL12. The installations are running to the satisfaction of our customers.
Now it is agreed that Truetzschler will take over the complete responsibility from Toyota for the comber business from engineering up to sales, service and spare parts as of the effective date 1st November 2017. This also includes HARA service and spare parts business which will be handled by Truetzschler exclusively starting 1st February 2018.
After about five years of successful cooperation both companies Toyota and Truetzschler have now come to this new arrangement in order to strengthen their complementary partnership by focussing their individual efforts for further innovations and services to the markets.