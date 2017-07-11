US$2.073 billion readymade garment exported in last 11 months

In the last 11 months of the current fiscal year, readymade garments of worth US$ 2.073 billion were exported. During the period from July-May, 2016-17 the export of readymade garments from the country grew by 4.10%as compared to the same period last year. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during the period under review, about 30.689 thousand dozen of the readymade garments valuing US$ 2.073 billion were exported.

The exported readymade garments from the country in the 11 months of the last fiscal year were recorded as 29,584 thousand dozen valuing US$ 1.992 billion. On the other hand, the bed-wear exports grew by 3.22%. the overall textile group exports from the country, during the last 11 months of the fiscal year 2016-17 is recorded at a low with about 1.98% as compared to the previous session, giving the net worth of US$ 11.234 billion as compared the exports of US$ 11.46 billion of the same period last year.