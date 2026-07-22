25% Faster Setups, Weekly Cleaning: How Stamperia Olonia boosted efficiency with MS Printing’s Easy Clean Plate

A strategic technological upgrade partnership has delivered resounding operational success for Stamperia Olonia, a leading Italian natural fabric printer producing ten million meters annually under the Liberty Group. The project was engineered by MS Printing Solutions (a commercial brand which, together with JK Group, is part of the Dover Imaging & Identification segment, operating closely with Markem-Imaje).

Confronted with shifting design trends demanding high-density, solid dark backgrounds, Stamperia Olonia integrated MS Printing’s proprietary Easy Clean Plate solution alongside next-generation printheads on its flagship Lario single-pass industrial printer. The engineering collaboration has effectively neutralized nozzle blockages, drastically simplified maintenance, and delivered immediate productivity gains to the premium fashion supply chain.

The technological overhaul addresses critical cost-of-ownership challenges faced by modern industrial textile printers. By encasing the machinery components in a protective layout, the Easy Clean Plate technology has safely extended printhead longevity—with the initial components remaining fully operational more than two years post-installation. Furthermore, the introduction of next-generation heads sharing a unified single voltage has optimized daily workflows, allowing operators to save up to a quarter of their traditional configuration time.

The upgrade delivers clear operational and economic benchmarks:

• Extended Component Lifespan: Protects capital-intensive industrial printing assets, sustaining high performance and inkjet stability years after deployment.

• Drastic Maintenance Reductions: Shrinks required printhead cleaning protocols down to just once per week, eliminating extensive downtime during shifts.

• 25% Set-Up Time Savings: Streamlines complex multi-head alignments per bar via innovative single-voltage hardware architecture.

• Improved Workplace Ergonomics: Redesigns the internal machine layout to significantly maximize day-to-day comfort and safety for floor operators.

“The Easy Clean Plate technology has proved to be the exact strategic solution we were looking for,” said Simone Miele, Managing Director of Stamperia Olonia. “Our market shifted heavily toward dark, solid backgrounds, making printhead performance and nozzle protection absolutely crucial. Working closely with MS Printing’s flexible technical team allowed us to customize this system smoothly. Today, our cleaning is down to once a week, machine reproducibility is flawless, and our long-term asset value is secure.”

“These industrial systems represent a major investment, and our upgrade path ensures customers maintain peak asset value over time,” added Massimo Cavazzini, Global Sales Director MSJK. “The Easy Clean Plate directly answers efficiency needs by simplifying routine maintenance, dropping running costs, and steadily elevating final print quality.”