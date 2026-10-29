AirOne arrives: Picanol’s new airjet weaving machine makes global debut in Shanghai

From November 20-24, 2026, visitors to ITMA ASIA + CITME 2026 in Shanghai will be the first in the world to discover Picanol’s new AirOne generation of airjet weaving machines. Developed in response to the latest trends in basic woven fabric production, AirOne marks an important milestone for Picanol. This is because it extends Picanol’s airjet weaving machine portfolio into the market segment for basic fabrics. Featuring a brand-new crank shedding motion, AirOne combines Picanol’s proven expertise and innovations with outstanding performance, low energy consumption, advanced digitalization, and exceptional ease of use.

Following extensive market research, intensive R&D eﬀorts, and comprehensive field testing, Picanol is now in a position to introduce this new airjet weaving machine to the market. Alongside the well-established OmniPlus-i Connect, AirOne will offer textile manufacturers a highly competitive solution that meets today’s requirements for basic fabric production. The weaving machine with crank shedding motion incorporates a wide range of proven Picanol innovations and patented technologies, setting a new benchmark in its class. As is the case with all Picanol weaving machines, AirOne has been built around the company’s four key design principles: Smart performance, Sustainability inside, Driven by data, and Intuitive control.

“AirOne represents a special launch for Picanol,” explains Johan Verstraete, Vice President Weaving Machines at Picanol. “I am particularly pleased to see that this new machine platform brings together all the strengths that define Picanol today: from high performance and low energy consumption to digital capabilities and ease of operation. At the same time, it empowers us to enter a new market segment. Our Sales and Service team is looking forward to making Picanol technology accessible to an even broader group of weaving mills in the near future.”

Whether they are interested in airjet or rapier weaving, or looking to accelerate their digital transformation journey, visitors to the Picanol booth will discover a broad portfolio of solutions that have been designed to help them stay ahead. At Booth F01 in Hall 3, visitors will have the opportunity to see three weaving machines in action: the new AirOne weaving poplin fabric, the OmniPlus-i Connect weaving ladieswear fabrics, and the Supermax weaving denim. Picanol will also present the latest developments within PicConnect, its centralized digital ecosystem that brings together all digital tools and services in one intuitive environment. Among the highlights are new AI-powered applications that further support weaving mills with regard to optimizing performance, eﬃciency, and decision-making.

Furthermore, five more Supermax weaving machines will be showcased at the booths of Picanol’s partners across the exhibition. These will clearly demonstrate the machine’s versatility in the production of a wide range of fabrics, including saree, shoe, and label fabrics. This extensive presence throughout the exhibition highlights the growing success of the Supermax in diverse weaving segments, and it underlines Picanol’s commitment to serving a broad range of textile markets worldwide.

Specifications of the machines on display:

1. AirOne-4-E 190 Poplin: The AirOne Crank execution delivers high performance, outstanding energy eﬃciency and the

most competitive cost per pick on the market.

Warp:

• Co Nm 54/1

• Density: 48 ends/cm

• Drawing in width: 176 cm

Weft:

• Pes 156f40 dtex

• Density: 31.5 picks/cm

Highlighted features: • Crank shed angle adjustment system • AirStream • EcoBoost • EcoWeft

• Crank automatic central lubrication system • WeavePilot • Twinjet

Standard: • AirStream • EcoBoost • EcoWeft • WeavePilot • Climate monitoring • Adaptive

Relay Valve Drive (ARVD II Plus) • BlueBox electronic platform • BlueTouch display • SUMO

drive concept • PicConnect enabled

2. OmniPlus-i Connect-6-R 220 Ladies wear

Weaving filament fabrics without compromising on speed and flexibility, at the highest fabric

quality standards.

Warp:

• Pes 56 dtex + 111 dtex + 167 dtex

• Density: 54 ends/cm

• Drawing in width: 208 cm

Weft:

• Pes/El 167/44 dtex + 111/44 dtex +

• Pes/Cv/El Nm 51/44 dtex

• Density: 29 picks/cm

Highlighted features: • SUMO drive concept • Adaptive Relay Valve Drive (ARVD II Plus) •

BlueBox electronic platform • Blue prewinders • BlueTouch display • AirMaster • Fully electronic pressure settings

Standard: • BlueBox electronic platform • BlueTouch display • SUMO drive concept • Climate

monitoring • PicConnect enabled

Monitor package: • Access control • OptiStyle • Raw material use

Smart savings package: • Power monitoring • AirMaster with integrated air consumption meter

• Adaptive Relay Valve Drive (ARVD II Plus)

3. Supermax-4-R 250 Denim

The Supermax is redefining weaving through digital technology, innovation, and sustainable

performance.

4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. Warp:

• Co Nm 22/1

• Density: 31.9 ends/cm

• Drawing in width: 231 cm

Weft:

• Co/El Nm 27/1 + 78 dtex

• Density: 19.3 picks/cm

Highlighted features: • Recycled yarn ready • Guided Gripper (GC) • Mechanical weft cutter •

Dobby S3018 • QuickStep weft presenter • BlueBox electronic platform

Standard: • BlueBox electronic platform • BlueTouch display • SUMO drive concept • Climate

monitoring • Shed calculation • PicConnect enabled

Live demonstrations of PicConnect’s unique functionalities

PicConnect is Picanol’s digital platform, oﬀering a wide range of features, from industrial IoT to service-related applications to optimize your machines and manage your weave room.

Supermax-12-J 380 Saree (JKD – Hall 3 – Booth B06)

Supermax-8-J 230 Denim (S&S – Hall 3 – Booth B09)

Supermax-8-J 240 Shoe fabric (Tongxiang – Hall 3 – Booth D16)

Supermax-12-J 240 Label (Tongxiang – Hall 3 – Booth D16)

Supermax-8-J 240 Label/Shoe fabric (Jinjiang Xinlilai – Hall 3 – Booth C19)