Antimicrobial-coated nonwovens seen growing 7% annually as cleanroom demand expands

Semiconductor fabrication is emerging as a higher-growth outlet for specialised nonwovens, adding a new demand engine alongside healthcare and hygiene.

The global antimicrobial-coated nonwovens market is projected to expand at about 7% annually from 2026 to 2035, as demand broadens beyond healthcare into semiconductor, electronics and other contamination-sensitive manufacturing. IndexBox expects its market index to reach roughly 180 by 2035, against a 2025 base of 100.

Cleanrooms become a growth engine

IndexBox estimates electronics and semiconductor manufacturing represents about 30% of demand for antimicrobial-coated nonwovens and could grow 8–10% annually through 2035, faster than the overall market. Applications include cleanroom wipes, protective covers, packaging and selected filtration and garment components.

That demand thesis is reinforced by a major semiconductor investment cycle. SEMI’s Q2 2026 World Fab Forecast projects global semiconductor equipment spending of $152 billion in 2026, up 24% year on year, while installed capacity is expected to increase 5% in both 2026 and 2027.

Asia-Pacific anchors supply

IndexBox places more than 55% of global production capacity in Asia-Pacific, with the region accounting for around 35–40% of end-use demand. China, South Korea and Taiwan are highlighted as important markets, reflecting their concentration of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.

Healthcare remains another major outlet, estimated at roughly 25% of demand. IndexBox also expects increased use of copper- and quaternary-ammonium-based treatments alongside silver technologies, with chemistry selection increasingly shaped by cost, performance and regulation.

Validation becomes commercially critical

For textile and nonwoven products, ISO 20743:2021 specifies quantitative methods for determining antibacterial activity. In the EU, antimicrobial-treated articles also fall under the Biocidal Products Regulation, which imposes requirements on active substances and, where biocidal claims are made, labelling.

For nonwoven producers and finishers, the opportunity therefore extends beyond volume growth. Higher-value demand should increasingly favour materials combining low linting, cleanroom compatibility, validated antimicrobial performance and robust regulatory documentation. The key market signal will be whether expanding semiconductor capacity translates into greater specification of antimicrobial-treated consumables rather than conventional cleanroom-grade nonwovens.